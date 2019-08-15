The Egyptian casino in your house

Classical Egyptian themes are very often used in various gambling activities, including the slot machines of Slotozilla.

Classical Egyptian themes are very often used in various gambling activities, including the slot machines of Slotozilla. One of the most bright and famous slots is the Book of Ra, but there is an equally interesting slot – Eye of Horus. You can try free play eye of horus right now!

This slot will be engaging not only to those who are interested in the themes of Ancient Egypt, but also to players who wish to receive interesting and bright emotions along with large payments to their real account.

Slot features

The gaming machine has 10 active lines that users can choose on their own. Five reels are also not able to surprise, as this is an ageless classic.

In the demo mode of the Eye of Horus slot machine, you can first read the rules and features of the slot and then proceed to storm it.

Each line can bring a win, just activate them all and start the reels in manual or automatic mode.

Symbols and bonuses

All pictures are exclusively thematic, and the main symbol is the God of Horus. His eye is capable of replacing any other image that come in his way.

The second special symbol is the Pyramid scatter, which is also endowed with special magical properties. If the user manages to collect at least 3 pictures on one playing field at any positions, regardless of the link to the lines, the gambler will immediately be credited with 12 free spins.

There is another special mode in the slot, which lets you regularly increase your winnings regardless of their size. To do this, you only need to activate the mode immediately after the winning combination. Then the player just needs to beat the dealer and correctly guess the color of the card that he hides. If the color is guessed correctly, then the bet will increase by 2 times, and an incorrectly guessed card will void it.