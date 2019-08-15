Tom Brady, Mike Vrabel continue to troll the hell out of each other at joint practices

Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel are former teammates, so the two have been having some fun going back and forth during joint practices this week.

The two have been practicing in Tennessee, leading up to Saturday’s game, and the competitiveness on the field has been high. There’s also been some great friendly trolling between Vrabel and Brady, which beat reporters have been chronicling this week.

It began on Wednesday, with Vrabel having a lot of words with Brady, attempting to “get in his head,” even though these practices and exhibition games don’t matter, so it’s all in good fun.

Tom Brady walks onto the field and Mike Vrabel was already talking that talk. #Titans #Patriots pic.twitter.com/5RkkcJbFWM — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 14, 2019

Tom Brady did some trash talking to @Titans coach Mike Vrabel, his former @Patriots teammate, today. Vrabel gave it right back. pic.twitter.com/8b9moqxuzp — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 14, 2019

The trolling continued on Thursday, when Vrabel handed Brady a trophy that displayed the score of the 34-10 beatdown the Titans laid on the Pats last season.

The ribbing between Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel continues on Day 2. https://t.co/avcWJqy488 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 15, 2019

Too funny.