Tom Brady, Mike Vrabel continue to troll the hell out of each other at joint practices

Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel are former teammates, so the two have been having some fun going back and forth during joint practices this week.
The two have been practicing in Tennessee, leading up to Saturday’s game, and the competitiveness on the field has been high. There’s also been some great friendly trolling between Vrabel and Brady, which beat reporters have been chronicling this week.
It began on Wednesday, with Vrabel having a lot of words with Brady, attempting to “get in his head,” even though these practices and exhibition games don’t matter, so it’s all in good fun.
The trolling continued on Thursday, when Vrabel handed Brady a trophy that displayed the score of the 34-10 beatdown the Titans laid on the Pats last season.
Too funny.
