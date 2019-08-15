Watch: Antonio Brown has high praise for Kyler Murray on field after game

Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has yet to step foot on the practice field with his new team, but he does know greatness when he sees it.

Brown, after all, is the most dominant receiver in the league when he’s at full health, and is head is completely in the game. When he’s right both mentally and physically, even double or triple coverage can’t contain him.

And he also knows a thing or two about dominant quarterback play, having played the entirety of his career catching passes from future Hall of Fame signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger.

So when he met with Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray on the field after Thursday’s preseason game and said the following, everyone took note:

“You’re a stud!” AB was heard saying.

Murray sure seemed to appreciate the kind words.