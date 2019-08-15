Watch: Bronny James drains three-pointer while seated on bench, then shouts out Steph Curry

LeBron James’ son, Bronny, continues to pull off feats that we’ve never really seen from anyone his age.

It’s crazy to think that he’s only 14 years of age, as he’s already throwing down highlight-reel dunks and defying gravity — before even playing in a regular-season game at the high school level yet.

He also turned heads during a recent practice, when he was just sitting on the bench, then casually drained a three-pointer. Bronny made sure to shout out Steph Curry — who’s been known to do that — afterward.

Bronny hits the three from the bench and says “STEPH!” 😂😎 pic.twitter.com/miVk5n4JQT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 15, 2019

He just makes it look easy.