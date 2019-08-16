Daryl Morey believes James Harden is better scorer than Michael Jordan

The Rockets have a special player in James Harden, and the team’s general manager actually thinks he’s a better offensive player than the GOAT.

Michael Jordan is believed to be the greatest player to ever suit up and play the game by the majority of NBA coaches, analysts and players — both past and present — which is why Morey’s most recent comments are ridiculous.

Morey made a recent appearance on the popular sports talk show, “Selfmade,” and he came out and stated why he believes Harden is the best offensive player in NBA history, in looking at analytics and measurables.

“It’s just factual that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan,” Morey said. “You give James Harden the ball, and before you’re giving up the ball how many points do you generate, which is how you should measure offense, James Harden is by far No. 1 in NBA history.”

It should be pointed out that Morey is extremely biased, and we’re not buying what he’s selling. The offense is built around Harden, and is based on isolation, so of course he’s going to put up big numbers. It all runs through him.