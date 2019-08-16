Devin Booker makes Ben Simmons look silly with sick moves in pickup game (Video)

It may be the NBA offseason, but the league’s young, rising stars know that they have to continue putting in work if they want to further their development, which is why Devin Booker and Ben Simmons recently squared off in a pickup game.

They’re not playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, so they’re instead keeping their skills up by playing against each other.

Booker sure seemed to get the better of the Simmons in the pickup game, blowing by him with some sick moves not once, but twice, as you can see in the video below.

Devin Booker handing out lessons to all his defenders 😮 (via @swishcultures_, @ChrisJHoops)pic.twitter.com/3cd4uITzCM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 16, 2019

This could be the year Booker takes that next step.