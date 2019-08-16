Footballers Who Were Renowned for Their Casino Exploits

A footballer lives a luxurious lifestyle which comes more money than they know how to spend and enjoy. Many footballers throughout their careers have taken a keen interest in gambling, and have become frequent visitors to their nearest casinos. Some of the players that do this enjoy great success, whereas others have been uncovered to have deeper issues. But which players have been vocal in their love for online casinos?

Mario Balotelli

This former Manchester City striker has played in the Ligue 1, France for the past couple of seasons before being released at the end of the 2018-19 campaign by Marseille. But, Balotelli has continuously been a controversial figure and with that comes a lot of stories in the press. Back in 2011, he made front-page news as it was reported that he walked away from a Manchester casino with over £25,000 in winnings. Despite winning a staggering amount of money, that wasn’t the angle that the papers were focusing on and publicising.

Instead, they reported of Balotelli’s actions inside and outside the casino, including that he tipped a waiter over £1,000 and gave a homeless man on the street another £1,000. In 2016, the Italian moved to French club, Nice where he wouldn’t have been a stranger to the nearby casino resort, Monaco. However, French players don’t have to travel that far for the best games as they can join Casino Unique to play roulette, poker and blackjack.

Gianluigi Buffon

The Italian footballer has had a mixed relationship with betting throughout the years, with the match-fixing scandal having rocked the country following their 2006 World Cup success. Juventus and Buffon were relegated to the Serie B, and the legendary goalkeeper was investigated. He was also investigated again in 2012, but both suits were finally dropped as the goalkeeper was found innocent. When the goalkeeper moved to France to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, he announced that he was to be an ambassador for a betting company. Buffon has always been passionate about casino betting and is a frequent player in club poker competitions.

Joey Barton

British-born athlete, Joey Barton has always had a reputation for being a bad boy in football during the Premier League. But after enjoying an excellent stint in Ligue 1 with Marseille, he returned to England with a reputation of having grown into a much better player than when he had left the country 12 months prior. However, his love for gambling got him wrapped up in a betting scandal that rocked the latter years of his career as he was banned for 18 months. The ban came about after it was revealed that he had placed 1,260 bets on matches played between 2006 and 2013, and FA regulations clearly state that players cannot bet on matches that they are involved in. One of Barton’s gambling actions that attracted the media was that he bet on his own transfer in 2017.