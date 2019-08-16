MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 16/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Angela Hill (9-7) vs Ariane Carnelossi (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Lando Vannata (10-3-2) vs Marc Diakiese (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Siyar Bahadurzada (24-7-1) vs Ismail Naurdiev (18-3) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Dan Hooker (18-8) vs Al Iaquinta (14-5-1) – UFC 243 – Oct 5th (6th in Australia)

Jake Matthews (14-4) vs Rostem Akman (6-1) – UFC 243 – Oct 5th (6th in Australia)

Max Griffin (15-6) vs Alex Morono (16-5) – UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson – Oct 12th

Tanner Boser (16-5-1) vs Daniel Spitz (6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Boston Salmon (6-2) vs Randy Costa (4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Katlyn Chookagian (12-2) vs Jennifer Maia (17-5-1) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Kevin Holland (16-4) vs Antonio Arroyo (9-2) – UFC on ESPN+ 22 – Nov 16th

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-9) vs Trevor Smith (15-9) – UFC on ESPN+ 22 – Nov 16th

Alistair Overeem (45-17) vs Walt Harris (13-7) – UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – Dec 7th

Stefan Struve (28-11) vs Ben Rothwell (36-12) – UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – Dec 7th

Cortney Casey (8-7) vs Virna Jandiroba (14-1) – UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – Dec 7th

Jessica Eye (14-7, 1 NC) vs Viviane Araujo (8-1) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Bellator

A.J. Agazarm (1-1) vs Jonathan Quiroz (3-3) – Bellator 228 – Sept 28th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)