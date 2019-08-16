Ryan Leaf hilariously trolls himself on Jalen Ramsey's Instagram post

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf is one of the biggest busts the league has ever seen, but he apparently has not lost his sense of humor about it.

Leaf was the second overall pick in the 1998 draft, and was taken directly after Peyton Manning. Randy Moss was also taken 19 picks later, and well, it’s clear that the Chargers took the wrong guy.

He went on to play in only 21 games for the Chargers, and then four for the Cowboys, finishing his career with an abysmal 48.4 percent completion percentage, and a 14:36 TD-to-INT ratio.

But, to his credit, he’s taken it on the chin, and still finds time to troll himself. Check out what he recently said as a comment in one of Jalen Ramsey’s Instagram posts, regarding one of the stats we mentioned above.

Too funny.