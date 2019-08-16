UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 16/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Robert Whittaker 403 2 2 2 Israel Adesanya 343.5 3 3 4 Kelvin Gastelum 264 4 4 3 Yoel Romero 224 5 5 6 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 200 6 7 9 Derek Brunson 184 7 8 5 Jack Hermansson 180.5 8 10 Tim Boetsch 128 9 11 8 Paulo Costa 120.5 10 12 10 Jared Cannonier 115.5 11 13 13 Uriah Hall 99 12 14 14 Antonio Carlos Junior 95 12 14 11 Ian Heinisch 95 14 20 Gerald Meerschaert 88 15 16 David Branch 86 16 17 Zak Cummings 79.5 17 18 Tom Breese 71 18 19 Omari Akhmedov 70 19 38 Marvin Vettori 64 20 21 Cezar Ferreira 56.5 21 22 16 Krzysztof Jotko 54.5 22 23 Khalild Murtazaliev 50 23 24 Darren Stewart 46.5 23 33 Edmen Shahbazyan 46.5 25 25 Markus Perez 45 26 27 15 Anderson Silva 40 27 26 Trevin Giles 37.5 28 28 Kevin Holland 36 29 30 Alessio Di Chirico 32 29 30 Eric Spicely 32 31 32 Andrew Sanchez 31.5 32 NR Rodolfo Vieira 30 33 29 Jack Marshman 27.5 34 NR Karl Roberson 24 35 34 Oskar Piechota 23.5 36 35 Julian Marquez 22.5 37 36 C.B. Dollaway 20.5 38 37 Charles Byrd 20 39 39 Trevor Smith 9.5 40 40 Deron Winn 5 41 42 Adam Yandiev 0 41 42 Anthony Hernandez 0 41 42 Bevon Lewis 0 41 42 Hector Lombard 0 41 42 John Phillips 0 41 42 Marc-Andre Barriault 0 41 42 Tim Williams 0 41 NR Wellington Turman 0

