Video of DeMarcus Cousins tearing ACL surfaces

It’s hard not to feel bad for DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins, as he’s been extremely unfortunate in the way he’s been bitten by the injury bug over the past year and a half.

Cousins tore his Achilles back in January of 2018, and he fought back hard in recovery, earning a shot to prove himself via a one-year deal with the reigning champion Warriors. It took awhile for him to get his sea legs, but he continued to improve with each passing week, and was beginning to look sharp heading into the playoffs.

Unfortunately, he tore his quadricep in his first minutes of action, but came back for the NBA Finals, although he clearly was not fully healthy. He did manage to get a deal with the Lakers, but he apparently suffered a torn ACL at a workout. TMZ Sports has obtained video of the injury, it’s tough to watch.

At this point, it’s fair to question if Boogie’s NBA career has come to a close, although we hope it hasn’t.