Watch: Kevin Love lifts 500 pounds of weight...with his groin

It’s unclear if Kevin Love will finish next season as a member of the Cavs, but we do know that he’s working out hard to get in peak shape for his 2018-19 campaign.

The trade rumors have been swirling since LeBron James took his talents to Los Angeles, as it doesn’t really make all that much sense financially to have the veteran Love on the team’s roster, with the team in the midst of a full rebuild. Regardless, he remains with the team for now, and he’s been working out hard ahead of training camp.

Check out this video of Love hip-thrusting 500 pounds, which is pretty ridiculous for a basketball player, and impressive.

Kevin Love has 500 pounds worth of thrust. 😏 (🎥: IG/guadango) pic.twitter.com/qbH0VmsTGN — theScore (@theScore) August 16, 2019

Nice lift, K-Love.