8/17/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Kansas City Royals

The New York Mets (62-60) looked flat last night and it cost them dearly. After arriving late from Atlanta after scoring 10 runs and pounding out 23 hits, the Mets mustered just a run on eight hits in a 4-1 loss to the woeful Kansas City Royals (44-78). The Mets will look to even their series with the Royals tonight, with first pitch for today’s game scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (7-7, 2.68 ERA), to the mound this evening. deGrom didn’t last long in his last outing, giving up three unearned runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals last Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 7-4. The Royals will counter with righty Jakob Junis (8-10, 4.80 ERA). Junis recorded his second consecutive victory on Sunday, allowing two runs in six innings to beat the Detroit Tigers.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: