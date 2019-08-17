Bill Belichick gets snippy with reporter during in-game interview

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was not happy with a reporter’s approach to an in-game interview during Saturday’s preseason game against the Titans, and he made sure to let the guy know.

It’s almost as if the reporter, Steve Burton, didn’t do his scouting report on Belichick, as the question he asked was already about a subject matter that the team addressed earlier in the week. Not only that, Burton also essentially asked the same question — pertaining to Josh Gordon — twice. And Belichick, as you might imagine, was not thrilled about it, judging by his response.

Belichick doesn't need the preseason he's ready for the postseason. Question: You put out a statement earlier today (on Josh Gordon) anything you would like to add to that? Bill: Nope Question: Not at all? Bill: No, that's why I put out the statement #Patriots pic.twitter.com/2KvXYsxKsH — Chad Amaral (@Chad_Amaral) August 18, 2019

It’s understandable why BB reacted the way he did, as Gordon wasn’t even active for the game.