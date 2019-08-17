Brawl erupts between Broncos, 49ers at joint practice (Video)

Joint practices may take place in August, during exhibition play, but make no mistake, teams take them very seriously.

It’s a time when players have been known to begin to ramp up their emotions and physicality, as they can actually hit their counterparts, unlike when they’re scrimmaging against their own teammates.

So when the Broncos and 49ers squared off in practice on Saturday, it was no surprise when a brawl broke out.

A day after Richard Sherman said joint-practice between with the #49ers and Broncos has been going well, a skirmish broke out. Looks like it started when Marcell Harris went down with a cheap push. #Broncos TE Bug Howard and WR Brendan Langley ejected.pic.twitter.com/qcEZrCAV9r — Alex Tran (@NinerAlex) August 17, 2019

Another skirmish/fight between Broncos offense and 49ers defense. Phillip Lindsay threw a fist. Everybody in there. Might have started a few player earlier. Oh boy. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 17, 2019

We’ll score that one as a draw. There were no winners, it appeared, but it’s good to see that football is officially back in full swing.