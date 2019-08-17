Brawl erupts between Broncos, 49ers at joint practice (Video)

Joint practices may take place in August, during exhibition play, but make no mistake, teams take them very seriously.
It’s a time when players have been known to begin to ramp up their emotions and physicality, as they can actually hit their counterparts, unlike when they’re scrimmaging against their own teammates.
So when the Broncos and 49ers squared off in practice on Saturday, it was no surprise when a brawl broke out.
We’ll score that one as a draw. There were no winners, it appeared, but it’s good to see that football is officially back in full swing.
Comments