How to Watch UFC 241: Cormier vs Miocic 2 Live Stream

Another big UFC PPV of the summer of 2019 goes down today from Anaheim (click here for the full fight card). Here’s how to watch the event.
|ET
|U.S.
|Canada
|U.K.
|Brazil
|Latin America
|Main Card
|10:00 PM
|ESPN+ PPV
|PPV
|BT Sport 2
|Combate
|Fox Sports
|Prelims
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|TSN5
|BT Sport 2
|Combat
|Fox Sports
|Early Prelims
|6:30 PM
|UFC Fight Pass
|UFC Fight Pass
|UFC Fight Pass
|UFC Fight Pass
|UFC Fight Pass
|France
|Australia
|Germany
|Italy
|New Zealand
|Main Card
|10:00 PM
|Kombat
|ESPN
|DAZN
|DAZN
|ESPN
|Prelims
|8:00 PM
|Kombat
|ESPN
|ESPN
|Early Prelims
|6:30 PM
|UFC Fight Pass
|UFC Fight Pass
|UFC Fight Pass
|UFC Fight Pass
|UFC Fight Pass
|Japan
|Southeast Asia
|Sweden
|China
|Main Card
|10:00 PM
|DAZN
|Fox Sports
|Viaplay Kop
|Star Sports
|Prelims
|8:00 PM
|UFC Fight Pass
|Early Prelims
|6:30 PM
|UFC Fight Pass
|UFC Fight Pass
|UFC Fight Pass
|UFC Fight Pass
