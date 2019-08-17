Watch: Michael Gallup shows off athleticism in making insane leaping catch

The Cowboys have a rising star in wide receiver Michael Gallup, and if he can develop into a playmaker this season, the team will field one of the most formidable duos, with him and Amari Cooper.

Gallup figures to find himself in a lot of favorable matchups this season, with Cooper drawing a lot of coverage, and Ezekiel Elliott — assuming he plays — getting a lot of attention from opposing defensive fronts.

As such, Gallup should see a lot of man coverage on the outside, and if he can get separation and make amazing catches like he did in Saturday’s preseason game against the Rams, the team will benefit greatly. Check out Gallup’s concentration and athleticism involved in making this leaping catch at the boundary.

