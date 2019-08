Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Inside College Football: Orientation 2019 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Football Summer Session: East Coaches — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football: 150th Anniversary — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 2

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: David Leadbetter — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Billy Andrade-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Feherty: Bernhard Langer — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Feherty: Xander Schaufele — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

The Legend of East Lake — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Top 50 Knockouts — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Baltimore — Fox Sports Kansas City/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — WGN/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Cincinnati — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/MASN/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America: NASCAR Mondays — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Beyond the Wheel: Chasing Davey, The Kiss, The Last American Hero is Junior Johnson & The White Knight — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Super Lig

Fenerbahçe vs. Gaziantespor — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Weekend Winners — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Moment with Laura Rutledge — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Magisterial — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Bronx Open, The Cary Leeds for Tennis & Learning, Bronx, NY

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

ATP Tour/US Open Series

Winston-Salem Open, Wake Forest Tennis Complex, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.