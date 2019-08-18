Nate Diaz Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 5 Finale – Jun 23/07 – W (Gamburyan) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Thomas vs Florian – Sep 19/07 – W (Assuncao) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Swick vs Burkman – Jan 23/08 – W (Robinson) – $70,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Florian vs Lauzon – Apr 2/08 – W (Pellegrino) – $50,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $20,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs Neer – Sep 17/08 – W (Neer) – $70,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $30,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 94 – Jan 31/09 – L (Guida) – $85,000 ($20,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

TUF: U.S. vs U.K. Finale – Jun 20/09 – L (Stevenson) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $25,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs Guillard – Sep 16/09 – W (Guillard) – $78,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $30,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Maynard vs Diaz – Jan 11/10 – L (Maynard) – $24,000

UFC 111 – Mar 27/10 – W (Markham) – $49,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $1,000 from Markham for missing weight)*

UFC 118 – Aug 28/10 – W (Davis) – $120,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 125 – Jan 1/11 – L (Kim) – $33,000

UFC 129 – Apr 30/11 – L (MacDonald) – $33,000*

UFC 135 – Sep 24/11 – W (Gomi) – $141,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 141 – Dec 30/11 – W (Cerrone) – $149,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs Miller – May 5/12 – W (Miller) – $147,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $65,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz – Dec 8/12 – L (Henderson) – $50,000

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/12 – L (Thomson) – $15,000

TUF: Team Rousey vs Team Tate Finale – Nov 30/13 – W (Maynard) – $80,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs Miocic – Dec 13/14 – L (dos Anjos) – $16,000 ($20,000 to show, fined $4,000 for missing weight)

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Johnson) – $110,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – W (McGregor) – $620,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – L (McGregor) – $2,070,000 ($2,000,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – W (Pettis) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $4,371,000