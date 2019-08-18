Raiders GM Mike Mayock calls out Antonio Brown, issues stern ultimatum

The Raiders’ patience appears to be wearing thin with new receiver Antonio Brown, and understandably so.

Oakland worked out a trade with Pittsburgh to acquire the disgruntled wideout, who clearly had had enough of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, as well as the Steelers front office. It was a marriage that was in need of a divorce, with both sides needing the split.

And, for some reason, the Raiders elected to not only give up draft picks to acquire Brown, but they also awarded him a hefty $50 million contract as well. Brown has been a diva in recent years, so it was fair to question if that was a sound move.

Well, Brown has yet to practice with the Raiders, as he’s been throwing a childish tantrum over his helmet. The Raiders did their best to support him, and tried to offer alternative options to the NFL, but the league did not approve them, so it appears they’re out of options.

And both Raiders head coach as well as Mike Mayock seem to be losing their patience with AB, with the team’s general manager telling reporters the following on Sunday:

“You all know that AB is not here today, right?” Mayock said. “So, here’s the bottom line — he’s upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that, we appreciate that. But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So, from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all-in, or all-out, OK? So, we’re hoping he’s back soon.”

Antonio Brown not here because he’s upset about helmet. Mike Mayock wants him back with team. He’s all in or he’s all out. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/3eQejXQYfq — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 18, 2019

Raiders fans are hoping Brown will be back soon as well. This act has run its course, and it’s time for him to begin practicing alongside his new teammates. It’s not a good look for the veteran to be pulling this stunt having not even played a snap for the Raiders as of yet.