The Nationals were placed in a position where Sunday’s game was a bit of a must-win, as they’re fighting for a playoff berth, but suffered a brutal 14-inning loss at home the day before.

But they came out with a purpose on Sunday, and stepped up in a big way — scoring 13 runs in just three innings, en route to a blowout victory.

Anthony Rendon was a big part of that, as he crushed a three-run bomb in the third, and he celebrated with a bat flip for the ages.

Boom!