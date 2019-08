The Nets have a bright future on their horizon, and now they also have an owner who owns the entirety of the team.

Joseph Tsai purchased the remaining 51 percent of the team last week, and he now owns the full 100 percent, allowing him to make all the decisions, and giving him full power to do so.

China has to be happy about it, with their spheres of influence now entering the NBA, as this cartoon shows.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]