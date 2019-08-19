3 Common Gym Clothing Mistakes Men Make

The power of the first impression is applicable everywhere, even in the gym. wearing the right set of gym clothes with the right workout gear and practicing good hygiene can help you enjoy a workout a lot.

But many men are not good at picking what they have to wear in the gym. There are specific gym clothes because these clothes typically offer features that normal clothing doesn’t do.

If you’re not sure what to wear to the gym, we’ll help you understand the dos and don’ts of gym clothes. You might also want to check mens sportswear at Insport for some inspiration.

Always Wear Moisture Wicking Clothes Only

Having trouble with sweat at the gym? You’re likely going to get wet a lot in the gym if you’re wearing regular workout apparel. If you really want to avoid getting drenched in smelly sweat, try wearing moisture-wicking clothes.

These clothes are made in such a way that they keep perspiration away from your body. There are also t-shirts that can draw sweat away from the body to the outer surface.

Most wicking gym clothes are made with polyester or lycra fabric blends. They may cost a bit more than your regular clothing but they last longer and they help you remain dry during a workout.

Never Go to the Gym Wearing Flip Flops

Choosing what footwear to wear at the gym is as important as anything else. The shoes should ideally provide support and protection to your feet.

In fact, wearing proper gym shoes is essential because these are designed to not only increase your performance during workouts, but they also keep you safe from injury.

You can still bring flip flops to the gym but only wear them when you walk out of the gym to the locker room or doing other activities like swimming, sauna, and others.

Wear Clothes that Perfectly Fit You

Workout clothes that are bigger than your size are actually bad for you. Clothes that are loose generally constrict your movement during a workout session and they also make you look smaller.

You’re not going to look bigger if you wear a larger size of shirt or trousers. So it is better to find clothing that perfectly fits you. But by fit clothes, it does not mean that you wear stuff that is so tight that you are unable to move properly in the gym.

Choose gym clothes made with materials like nylon-elastane combination fabric. These clothes not only properly snug on your body, but they also provide enough freedom of movement. The spandex used in these clothes is designed to give you a better range of motion than any other clothes out there.

And fitted clothes will also give you an aesthetic appeal. You’ll love how your body will appear in these clothes and your hard work will show off right there.

Last but not least, if you wear jewelry, keep these at home because they are potentially dangerous when you are using heavy machinery. You can bring jewelry at a gym, but keep them in the locker for the time you are working out.