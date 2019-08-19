Are you starting your franchise with De'Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell or Jayson Tatum?

The best draft guru in the basketball world, Cole Zwicker joins the show to discuss which player he would start his franchise with. We are also discussing Team USA and how they will do in the tournament. Join the conversation!

► Subscribe to Leo’s YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LeoBeas

► Subscribe to our YouTube Channel:

http://www.youtube.com/c/CowbellkingdomTV

► Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ck-podcast/id1143709061?mt=2

► Follow Basketball Zone for 🔥 basketball content on IG

https://www.instagram.com/basketballzoneofficial/

► Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:

► Follow us on Twitter (Cowbell_Kingdom)

► Follow us on Instagram (Cowbell_Kingdom)

https://www.instagram.com/cowbell_kingdom/

► Add us on SnapChat

https://www.snapchat.com/add/cowbellkingdom

► LIKE US on FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/cowbellkingdom/

► Visit our Online Store:

https://teespring.com/stores/cowbell-kingdom