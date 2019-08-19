Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 9 Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 9
Aug 20, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 9 Fight Card

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Leon Shahbazyan   (7-1) vs Phil Rowe   (6-2)

Light Heavyweights:
Marcos Brigagao    (11-0) vs Jamal Pogues    (6-2)

Bantamweights:
Desmond Torres    (7-1) vs Steve Garcia   (8-3)

Women’s Strawweights:
Micol DiSegni   (7-2) vs Mallory Martin  (4-2)

Bantamweights:
Ricky Steele   (5-0) vs Phil Caracappa   (6-0)

 

