Holton Hill still drawing criticism for this brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Seahawks QB Paxton Lynch

Vikings cornerback Holton Hill was apparently itching to put a big hit on an opposing player in the team’s most recent exhibition game against the Seahawks, but he went a bit overboard in delivering one to the opposing team’s quarterback.

The Seahawks bravely elected to call a run-pass option play with just a few minutes remaining in the game, in an exhibition contest, no less. It was a questionable play call, as was Paxton Lynch’s decision to take off and run,. Still, that’s exactly what he did.

Unfortunately for him, Hill came flying in, helmet-first, and drilled Lynch right in the head, which resulted in a tough-to-watch hit.

https://twitter.com/EvanWebeck/status/116328293506513715

Hill was ejected, while Lynch left the game for a possible concussion, so the team’s medical staff could assess the extent of the injury.

As for Hill, he’s continued to draw a lot of criticism for delivering a hit of that magnitude in a preseason game.