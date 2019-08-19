Kemba Walker explains how excited he is to play for USA Basketball in World Cup

The majority of the NBA’s stars elected not to play for USA Basketball in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, which is a shift from years past, and wasn’t really a good look.

But not Kemba Walker, who not only volunteered to play, but also appears to be pumped about it.

Walker is arguably the best player on Team USA, along with Donovan Mitchell, and he recently shared what playing for the squad means to him.

“It means the world to me,” Walker said, via USA Basketball’s official website. “This is an honor for me to be a part of this USA team. I’ve always wanted to participate in this on this level of USA Basketball, and now I’m getting my opportunity, as well as these other guys especially the younger guys.”

Celtics fans have to love reading that, especially in regards to how big of a shift Walker’s attitude is from Kyrie Irving’s. Not only that, Walker will also be playing alongside some of his new Celtics teammates for USA Basketball, helping him develop chemistry with them.