Look: James Harden shows off new, nearly indefensible shot he's been working on

Rockets superstar James Harden is already believed by some to be the best offensive player in the NBA right now, and he’s apparently working on becoming even better.

General manage Daryl Morey recently came out and said Harden is the best offensive NBA’er in league history, and that he was even better than Michael Jordan, in what was a scorching hot take. Part of what makes him great is his stepback three-pointer, which is very difficult to guard.

But he’s now been working on another patented shot that would be even tougher to defend, especially with how officials are calling games nowadays.

Harden showed off the new shot in a pickup game, and it entails him turning, side-stepping and then fading away on one foot, then attempting a jumper.

The shot essentially buys Harden the space he needs, no matter the defensive assignment, and yeah, good luck guarding that.