The hottest casino destinations in New Jersey

If you love playing casino games, then a trip to New Jersey must be on your wish list. This American state offers a fantastic number of casinos for you to visit and hopefully win some cash. You don’t have to be visiting actual casinos to have some fun, the online versions of the games are also growing in popularity.

Atlantic City Here We Come

When you head to the state of New Jersey with gambling on your mind, a trip to Atlantic City is very much in order. There’s a whole host of casinos for you to spend some time in. Whether it’s hoping that next card is going to give you a flush or your lucky number wins on the roulette wheel, there are plenty of places for you to visit.

Hail Caesars

If you fancy a bit of a trip back in time, then pay a visit to Caesars Atlantic City. It’s a special year for this luxury hotel, spa and of course casino resort. That’s because they are celebrating 40 years since opening their doors in 1979.

Just like the famous venue in Las Vegas, it has an ancient Roman theme, so perhaps pack a toga in your suitcase. If you love slot games, then you will be in absolute heaven as there are over 3.400 slot machines to play. Recent times have seen the venue undergo plenty of renovations including a new hotel tower and shopping centre.

Resorts Casino Hotel

This was the first legal casino in the state of New Jersey and the first outside of Nevada in the USA. Back in the day it used to host Quaker meetings. That has all changed and it opened in 1978. A former co-owner of the resort is a certain Donald Trump.

15 years ago, the resort was renovated with the introduction of the 27-story Rendezvous Tower. More changes followed in 2011 and there’s now a Roaring Twenties theme. Last year saw the casino add another string to its bow when introducing sports betting. They are one of several casinos in the state that now offer this service.

Other great casinos to visit in New Jersey include the Golden Nugget which has a Gold Rush era theme. Then there’s the Hard Rock Casino and if you are a fan of rock and roll, then this is the place to head.

Online Action

You don’t have to actually go to a bricks and mortar casino to have some gambling fun. Online casinos have become incredibly popular in recent years. To be able to legally play at these online casinos you simply need to be physically present in the state. There are some amazing opportunities to get some New Jersey casino bonus offers when playing online too.

Some of the top casinos in the state now offer an online version. The Golden Nugget is one of these, so your trip to New Jersey can involve playing there even when relaxing in your hotel room.

Why play online? Well, for starters there are the bonuses and promotions that are on offer. Joining the Golden Nugget online casino sees you receive $20 without the need to make deposit. Once you do fund your account for the first time, there’s a matched bonus of up to $1500.

Other popular online casinos include the 888 casino who are in a partnership deal with Caesars and the Virgin Casino who are working with the Tropicana Casino. These sites offer a wide range of casino games to play, ongoing promotions and there is the chance to play with live dealers so it can be seen why they are growing in popularity.