What to Look for When Investing in Aluminum Bleachers

There are a few key elements that you must consider when looking for bleachers. Keep in mind that bleachers are usually subjected to heavy use, and thus need to be very secure. You do not want students or fans in your local area tumbling down when cheering on your home team. So, when buying aluminum bleachers for sideline seating, ensure you check thoroughly the planks, braces, seats, guardrails, and risers to ensure that they are strong enough to hold a mass of people.

In addition to that, let’s see what other factors you need to consider.

Size of Bleachers

Bleachers are used for sideline seating and are common in open fields. You can find them at soccer, football, rugby, and other fields. They are also common around swimming pools and basically any place that spectators need to sit and watch. The size of the bleachers matters when doing your selection. Depending on the number of people you expect to sit on the bleachers, you can get as from 3 to 15 rows. For an indoor or outdoor basketball court, you can get 3 to 5 rows, while for a soccer or rugby pitch you can get from 7 to 15 rows.

Type of Bleachers

Bleachers are of three types. These are Tip and Roll, Standard, and Elevated. Tip and Roll are those that you can fold and move from one place to another. They are usually small and are ideal for events that require moving from one location to another. You can also fold them for storage. Standard bleachers are the common bleachers in most platforms. They can either be fixed or portable, but are towed using a heavy vehicle. Elevated bleachers are those where the whole structure is raised. It has rows just as the other bleachers, but set on a higher ground providing a better view.

Indoor or Outdoor

Outdoor and indoor bleachers are more or less the same, but there are parts you would require of indoor bleachers depending on where you want to erect the structures. If you want indoor bleachers, then get those that are suitable for your platform. Not every outdoor bleacher can be placed indoors.

Capacity

The number of people to sit on a bleacher is important to consider when shopping for these structures. A professional stadium requires huge and well-secured bleachers considering the number of people expected to occupy the stadium. Consider the size of the field and the institution you want to place the structure before settling on one. Small fields can do fine with a Tip and Roll that you only set up when there is an event and bring it down later on.

Load Capacity

Consider the weight of the structure alone depending on whether you want something portable or fixed. Another important aspect is the live load. This aspect is the most important to check to ensure that you do not overload your bleacher. Any time you overload, you will be putting the well-being of the people using the structure at risk. Consider also the seismic as well as the wind capacity.