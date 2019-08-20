Alex Rodriguez uses burner Instagram posts to stalk his daughters

Former MLB slugger now FOX Sports analyst Alex Rodriguez has an interesting way of keeping tabs of his teenager daughters.

A-Rod has a 14-year old daughter, Natasha Alexander, and an 11-year-old, Ella Alexander, and he makes sure they don’t go too overboard on social media.

He does that by using a burner account to check up on them.

A-Rod recently dished on the details on the “Chicks In The Office” podcast, and you’ll want to check out what he had to say about the subject below, as when he was asked about having an account, he replied with “absolutely.”

“Oh my gosh, they are like the COO and the CEO of my social media craziness, whatever I do,” Rodriguez said. “They’re so good. Every time I post something, usually like, five out of 10, both of them would DM and say, ‘Dad, are you serious? Dad, you know I’m going into high school this year. Dad, this is how bullying starts.’”

“I have contracts with both of them that if I post something — now, you know, they’re getting to be teenagers, they have to approve everything — and I’m like, ‘Okay, I got it, I’m sorry,” he added.

That’s great. A-Rod is a parent just like so many others.