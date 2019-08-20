Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 9 Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 9
Aug 20, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWTNCS Season 3, Week 9 Results
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Leon Shahbazyan (7-1) vs Phil Rowe (6-2)
Light Heavyweights:
Marcos Brigagao (11-0) vs Jamal Pogues (6-2)
Bantamweights:
Desmond Torres (7-1) vs Steve Garcia (8-3)
Women’s Strawweights:
Micol DiSegni (7-2) vs Mallory Martin (4-2)
_____________________________________
Bantamweights:
Ricky Steele (5-0) *** WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (29-28 x 2, 28-29) vs Phil Caracappa (6-0)
