MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 9 Fighter Salaries

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 9 Fighter Salaries

MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 3, Week 9 Fighter Salaries

By August 20, 2019

By: |

Season three, episode nine of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

 

Philip Rowe:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jamal Pogues:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Mallory Martin:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Ricky Steele:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Steve Garcia:  $8,250 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $1,750 fine for missing weight)

Desmond Torres:   $6,750 ($5,000 to show, $1,750 from Garcia for missing weight)

Leon Shahbazyan:   $5,000

Marcos Brigagao:   $5,000

Micol di Segni:   $5,000

Phil Caracappa:   $5,000

 

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home