Fighters of the Week

1. Stipe Miocic: If he couldn’t stake his claim to being the best UFC heavyweight ever previously, he sure as shit can now. He’s now a two-time champ after stopping Dan Cormier, something only Jon Jones can do.

2. Emmanuel Navarrete: Did what had to be done in holding serve and dispatching Francisco De Vaca in three, defending his WBO Junior Featherweight title, the only men’s boxing world championship being defended this past week.

3. Ilias Ennahachi: Is the new ONE Flyweight Kickboxing champion after a third-round KO of defending champ Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

4. Nate Diaz: The 209 in the house! After a three-year layoff, Nate looked as good as he ever has, looking smooth, confident, and with that trademark Diaz conditioning in dispatching, in his words, “The Wheaties Dude”.

5. Kai Asakura: Stastistically, the biggest upset of the weekend was Khama Worthy over Devonte Smith, but the definite biggest shock of the weekend was in the main event of RIZIN 18, when Asakura sent Kyoji Horiguchi packing in 67 seconds.

6. Joao Miyao: Won KASAI Pro’s 135lb Tournament and becoming its champion, as well.

7. Kody Steele: Sixteen welterweights started off and Kody Steele, going into overtime on all four of his bouts, yet still emerging victorious at the end. He was the early 2000s Ohio State football of grappling.

8. Kyle Dake: In a very rare Wrestle-Off, collegiate wrestling legends Dake and Alex Dieringer battled for a spot on the U.S. Senior Team in the 79kg weight class.

9. Steve Walker: “Put ‘Em To Sleep” remains undefeated and walks away from Lion Fight 58 the World Cruiserweight champion.

10. Giorgio Petrosyan/Samy Sana: Advanced to the final of ONE’s Featherweight Kickboxing tournament. Petrosyan was going to get there by hook or by crook, but advanced legitimately after starching Jo Nattawut. Lame faceoff in the ring after, though.

11. Karen Antunes: Antunes is the new Fight To Win Female Masters Black Belt Flyweight champion after a decision over Tracey Goodell.

12. Gordon Ryan/Nick Rodriguez/Lachlan Giles: The three teammates from BJJ Fanatics that won the four-team grappling tournament at the initial event for KINEKTIC, the team-based grappling league partially founded by Urijah Faber. Giles was the breakout star of the evening, submitting the entirety of Team Lights Out…all five goddamned members, one-by-one.

13. Khama Worthy: The biggest upset of the weekend came from the +600 underdog from the Steel City, who handed friend and former training partner Devonte Smith’s first loss in the UFC, knocking him out in the first round.

14. Brok Weaver/Sarah Alpar/Tony Gravely: These three earned UFC contracts after Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series.

15. Sodiq Yusuff: That’s how you make a name for yourself. First-round TKO on a loaded main card.