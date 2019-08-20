NXT Officially Moving To The USA Network

The Wednesday Night Wars have officially begun!

After months of speculation, WWE has announced that NXT will air on the USA Network every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET starting September 18th. The show will be two hours long and will continue to emanate from Full Sail University.

BREAKING: @WWENXT MOVES TO @USA_Network@WWE & @USA_Network today announced an agreement in principle to air WWE’s weekly Wednesday night show, @WWENXT live on USA Network at 8/7c starting Sept 18. The new two-hour weekly show will continue to emanate from @FullSail in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/t311jefTjI — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) August 20, 2019

There were rumors that NXT would be moving to FOX just like SmackDown Live. Recent reports also stated that the brand would be touring around the world like Raw and SmackDown. Those rumors can now be put to rest. WWE was meant to make the announcement last night on Raw, but plans changed.

“The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand,” WWE Chairman Vince McMahon stated in a press release. “Over the long term, our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown.”

NXT has been home to some of the top talents WWE has today, including Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bray Wyatt, Ricochet and Finn Balor. Triple H, the brand’s fearless leader, showed nothing but excitement when the announcement was made:

Can’t describe this announcement in any other word than PROUD.

Proud of everyone involved from day one.

Proud you’ve let your voice be heard and carried the banner of this brand.

Proud you’ve loudly & clearly said #WeAreNXT. And I’m proud to say, we’re just getting started. https://t.co/GAF34LZGeT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 20, 2019

Additionally, NXT will be available for viewing on the WWE Network every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. NXT TakeOver events will still be on the Network. That can be considered a smart move by Vince McMahon and company considering the competition NXT will be dealing with.

It wasn’t that long ago when All Elite Wrestling announced their show on TNT will be on Wednesday’s starting in October. Having a start date of September will provide an advantage that WWE is hoping will carry over to when the competition starts to gain an audience.

While nothing big is expected to change just yet, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon will be keeping a close eye on the brand. There may be chances that WWE main roster talent will be joining the brand to spice things up.

For the first time in a while, the pro wrestling world is creating a stir. Two of the hottest promotions in the industry will be facing off for brand supremacy. All eyes will be on NXT, something that many have been hoping would happen for years. Now that they got what they wanted, it is time for all parties involved to step up.