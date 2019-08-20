The HOVG Podcast: Muneesh Jain and Ty Simpkins

By: The Hall of Very Good | August 20, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Muneesh Jain and Ty Simpkins

The “Baseball Brothers” talk to the boys about their quest to visit all 30 MLB stadiums together, their upcoming trip to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, how Muneesh’s six(!) near-death experiences have led him to introducing people to the game of baseball and, of course, Ty’s involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s @TYSIMPKINSactor’s 18th birthday!!! We’ve been talking about how we would mark such a momentous occasion for years. A cigar in Cooperstown feels right. Being your baseball guide has been one of the most special times in my life. Here’s to decades more. Happy birthday buddy. pic.twitter.com/67MRKLIfVH — Muneesh Jain (@RoundingThirdMJ) August 6, 2019

