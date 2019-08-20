Top 5 Cricket Stadiums in the World

Did you know that cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, second to football? The sport is also growing increasingly popular in America. Its rising popularity is due increasing number of people from India moving to America. The USA now has over 30 million lovers of cricket, most of whom hail from New York. America, however, does not have some of the best and biggest stadiums in the world where lovers of cricket can visit. You will find top stadiums in the UK, Australia, and in India. The following is a list of top cricket stadiums based on factors such as years of existence, size, and aesthetics.

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia

The Cricket ground in Australia was built in 1853 and it has a capacity of over 100,000. It is the largest in the world. Cricket teams such as Victoria, Australia, and Melbourne call this field home. Thus is where the famous underarm delivery by Trevor Chappell took place. The MCG does not only host cricket game. There are other numerous games played on the ground, including football, rugby, and soccer. The MCG hosted the Olympic games of 1956. It is also a good venue for concerts, having drawn big names such as Madonna and Eminem who performed to large audiences. The MCG is an amazing place for private tours as it has so much history embedded.

Eden Gardens in India

Eden Gardens is located in Kolkata, India, and has a capacity of 66,000, making it the second biggest in the world after Melbourne Grounds. It was built in the year 1864. It is home to teams such as to Bengal and Kolkata Knight Riders in India.

The Lords Cricket Ground In London, UK

The Lord’s Cricket Ground was built in 1814, and was named after founder Thomas Lord. It hosts the Marylebone cricket clubs and has been a ground of world cup finals. It has a capacity of 30,000. The field has hosted more than 100 matches. It is aesthetically pleasing, being located close to the Victorian-era pavilion, The Old Father Time, and St. John’s Wood surroundings.

The Oval in Kensington London

This unique oval-shaped ground was built in 1845 and hosts over 25,000 spectators. It has acted as a source of aesthetic inspiration for many other cricket fields in the world, as most tend to be circular in structure. It hosted the first FA cup final in the year 1872 and also marks the ground where the rivalry between Australia and England began, having hosted the first match between the two countries in 1882.

Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Australia

The SCG Australia was established in 1848 and has a capacity of over 46,000 people. It has been hosting many international test matches on New Years’ Eve. The 2015 cricket world cup finals were also hosted on this ground. SCG is a multi-sport field, where people play football and rugby matches as well. Its most recognizable feature is the green roof of the Ladies’ Pavilion.

These five stadiums can make for a fun visit for lovers of cricket. They are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also carry much cricket history.