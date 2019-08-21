Awful artist is the latest to lose to Larry Bird

Bird has since asked for the artist to keep the mural up, but removes the tattoos. pic.twitter.com/lrQbsAWdYI

Larry Bird spotted this mural of himself in Indianapolis and objected to the tattoos that were displayed on him in it.

Bird didn’t like the tattoos, said his attorney, Gary Sallee.

“Larry’s position is he has elevated himself from where he began to where he is now through a lot of hard work. He has developed a brand that is marketable and he needs to protect that brand,” Sallee told IndyStar. “The mural, as originally painted, was a departure from that brand.”

Bird didn’t ask that the mural be removed entirely, Sallee said. “He has not been heavy- handed at all.”

And because of Bird’s willingness to compromise, Sallee said, he believes an agreement was reached between Bird and Muck Tuesday.

He expects that the mural will remain on the building — but with all tattoos removed except the word “Indiana” spelled out on Bird’s left forearm.