Awful artist is the latest to lose to Larry Bird

Bird didn’t like the tattoos, said his attorney, Gary Sallee.
“Larry’s position is he has elevated himself from where he began to where he is now through a lot of hard work. He has developed a brand that is marketable and he needs to protect that brand,” Sallee told IndyStar. “The mural, as originally painted, was a departure from that brand.”
Bird didn’t ask that the mural be removed entirely, Sallee said. “He has not been heavy- handed at all.”
And because of Bird’s willingness to compromise, Sallee said, he believes an agreement was reached between Bird and Muck Tuesday.
He expects that the mural will remain on the building — but with all tattoos removed except the word “Indiana” spelled out on Bird’s left forearm.
Even at age 62, Larry Bird is still a winner. His latest victim is the silly artist behind this god awful mural.
Gee, I’m shocked Bird didn’t approve of these tats, especially one of two bunnies humping. How classy.
Freaking artists and their artistic license.
There are some things you simply don’t f-ck with, like the Mona Lisa, the Sistine Chapel, Cindy Crawford in 1992 and Larry Legend.
