Islanders sign Derick Brassard to one-year deal

Apr 28, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Derick Brassard (18) reacts after missing a shot against the San Jose Sharks in the second period of game two of the second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

By August 21, 2019

The Islanders inked Derick Brassard to a one-year deal after hours of speculation that the team was going to do so. The Islanders made the news official just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

The deal is reportedly worth $1.2 million for the year.

Brassard, 31, split time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche last season. During that time he appeared in 70 games and recorded 23 points (14 goals, nine assists).

Brassard will be an experienced option for the Islanders up the middle heading into the 2019-20 campaign.

This will be his second go-around in the New York area, having played for the New York Rangers for parts of five season. That included the Rangers squad that went to the Stanely Cup Final in 2014 and the 2015 team that made it to the Eastern Conference Final.

Brassard was traded to Ottawa by the Rangers during the summer of 2016 for Mika Zibanejad.

