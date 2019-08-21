Larry Bird not happy with how he was depicted in street mural, wants artist to alter it

Celtics legend Larry Bird was the subject of a recent street mural, and he’s not thrilled about how it came out.

Controversial street artist Jules Muck is known for ruffling feathers and pushing the envelope a bit, and that’s exactly what he did with his most recent artwork.

Muck painted a mural of Bird on a Fountain Square building, and when the NBA legend saw it, he was not happy. It shows Bird in an Indiana State uniform covered in tattoos, with bunnies, a spiderweb and a red cardinal on his face. His attorney, Gary Sallee, issued a statement on his behalf.

“Larry’s position is he has elevated himself from where he began to where he is now through a lot of hard work,” Sallee said, via IndyStar. “He has developed a brand that is marketable and he needs to protect that brand. The mural, as originally painted, was a departure from that brand.”

Don’t expect Muck to go back and recreate the mural anytime soon.