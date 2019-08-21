MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 21/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Chas Skelly (17-4) vs Max Griffin (17-6) – UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Gaethje – Sept 14th

Erick Anders (12-4) vs Gerald Meerschaert (29-11) – UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson – Oct 12th

Molly McCann (9-2) vs Diana Belbita (13-4) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Deron Winn (6-0) vs Darren Stewart (10-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Ben Askren (19-1, 1 NCÙ) vs Demian Maia (27-9) – UFC Fight Night: Askren vs Maia – Oct 26th

Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (18-4) vs Germaine de Randamie (9-3) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Bellator

Joe Schilling (4-5) vs Tony Johnson (8-2) – Bellator 229 – Oct 4th

