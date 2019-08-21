New York Mets offer plenty of updates on injured players

Yesterday was a busy day for the New York Mets, who topped the Cleveland Indians to kick off a nine game home stand at Citi Field. Prior to the game, the Mets issued a wide variety of updates on the states of their various injured players. The news ranged from good to bad, so let’s start with the worst first.

Robert Gsellman, who landed on the injured list with a triceps issue, was revealed to have a partial lat tear. That injury will likely sideline him for the remainder of the season, dealing another blow to an already suspect Mets’ bullpen.

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has shifted his rehab assignment to AAA Syracuse, another sign he is closing in on a return. Nimmo went 2 for 3 with an RBI single and was hit by a pitch last night while playing five innings in center field.

Jed Lowrie (remember him) began a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie, going 1 for 4 as the designated hitter. Since he hasn’t played a game all season, Lowrie is still a ways away from a return, but the Mets remain hopeful he will play for them at some point in September.

Jeff McNeil ran the bases and took batting practice at Citi Field yesterday, but it is unclear if he will be activated from the injured list when he is first eligible on Saturday. SNY’s Andy Martino is hearing that McNeil may need a few rehab games before he is activated, which could push his return into early next week.

It sounds like Nimmo may beat McNeil back by a few days, but it makes sense for the Mets to be a little cautious with McNeil. He is eligible to be activated Saturday, but the Mets have an off day on Monday, so they could give McNeil a bit more rest before activating him for the stretch run. This course of action would only cost McNeil two more games, and if Nimmo is back the Mets could use him in the outfield and put Joe Panik at second base to give them a more representative lineup.

Lowrie’s return could be a big boost for the Mets in September, when they will need all the help they can get to complete their playoff push. Having Lowrie, McNeil, Nimmo, and potentially Dominic Smith available would give Mickey Callaway options to divvy up his playing time in order to get people rest while also putting together lineups that are capable of winning on a daily basis.

The bullpen situation is still unsettled, and losing Gsellman hurts, so perhaps the Mets will look to the DFA market to add another reliever to their roster. Cody Allen is still available in free agency, and more players figure to shake loose as the season winds down.