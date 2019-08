Thursday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Aurora Games

Basketball, Times Union Center, Albany, NY

Team Americas vs. Team World — ESPNU, 7:10 p.m.

Basketball

USA Men’s National Team Exhibition Tour, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

United States vs. Australia — NBA TV, 5:30 a.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Huddle (series premiere) — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

South Carolina vs. North Carolina State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas vs. Gonzaga — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16

Leg 1: Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Waterhouse FC vs. CS Herediano — TUDN/Yahoo!, 6 p.m.

Leg 1: Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Forge FC vs. CD Olimpia — TUDN/Yahoo!, 8 p.m.

Leg 1: Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

Alianza FC vs. Tauro FC — TUDN/Yahoo!, 10 p.m.

CONMEBOL Liberatores

Quarterfinal

Leg 1: Estadio Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Buenos Aires, Argentina

River Plate vs. Cerro Porteño — beIN Sports, 6:05 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scandinavian Invitation, Hills Golf & Sports Club, Göthenberg, Sweden

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

1st Round — GolfChannel.com/Golf Channel app, 9 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Magna Golf Club, Aurora, Ontario, Canada

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Racecourse, Saratoga Springs, NY

Riskaverse Stakes and New York Turf Writers Cup Steeplechase — FS2, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Boston (resumption of suspended game from 8/7) — Fox Sports Kansas City/NESN, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Oakland — YES/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/MASN/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at New York Mets — MLB Network/STO/SNY, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 7:10 p.m.

100,000 Cameras: Cardinals vs. Cubs — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLS

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

New York Giants at Cincinnati — WNBC/WKRC, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia — WBAL/WCAU, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at New England — WSOC/WBZ, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — WRC/NBC Sports Washington/WUPA, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs. Oakland (at Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) — TSN/WGBA/KTVU, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami — Fox, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Timothy Bradley, Jr. — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

All ACC (series premiere) — ACC Network, 7 p.m. (first ten minutes on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU)

Q Ball — FS1, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN2, 7:10 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire — ESPN2, 10 p.m

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, NY

Qualifying, 2nd Round — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

WTA Tour

Bronx Open, The Cary Leeds for Tennis & Learning, Bronx, NY

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

ATP Tour/US Open Series

Winston-Salem Open, Wake Forest Tennis Complex, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks — CBS Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.