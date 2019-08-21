UEFA Champions League 2019/20 possible winners

The UEFA Champions League is the most important competition among the club level competitions in the world. It is contested among the finest 32 European clubs in order to crown the best club in Europe. The 2019/20 edition of this competition will start on the 17th of September, 2019 while the group stage draws will take place on 29th August. The last match of the competition, which is the final, will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on 30th May, 2020. The VAR (Video Assistant Referee) will be used for this impending season of the Champions League.

Real Madrid is the most successful club of this competition, while Liverpool are the current champions of the UEFA Champions League. The 2019/20 season is expected to be very competitive and among the 32 teams, a few elite European Clubs are anticipated to win the crown of Europe’s best and the most Betting Sites see the following teams as top favorites:

Manchester City

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City conquered English football last season after they stunned the world by winning the domestic treble. They have already won the FA Community Shield by beating Liverpool this season. City have struggled in the Champions League in the past few seasons even after being one of the picks to win every year. They even failed to get to the final of Champions League each season but they are the top-most favorite to win their first ever Champions League in this season. Guardiola has already added a few more talents to his already dominating squad like Rodrigo and Joao Cancelo.

FC Barcelona

Manager: Ernesto Valverde

FC Barcelona are famished to win the Champions League once again, which would be their first since 2014. The captain Lionel Messi specified before the start of last season that, he impatiently wants to win the Champions League. However, Barcelona lost to Liverpool in the semi-final last year after the most dramatic game of the season. Messi again stated that, they will do everything they can to win the Champions League this season. FC Barcelona brought in Antoine Griezemann in their goal to retain the crown for Europe’s best.

Liverpool

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool, being the defending champions and having played in the last two finals, are also one of the predicted winner. They have already won the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea this season after an intense game and penalty-shootout. With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, they possess one of the best attacking trios in the world. Their centre-back Van Djik is a strong contender for Ballon d’Or this year and Jurgen Klopp will surely give his best to take his side to win the club’s seventh Champions League in history.

Real Madrid

Manager: Zinedine Zidane

As stated before, Real Madrid is the most successful club in European competition and they will always be one of the favorites to win the Champions League. The club had to go through a very bad spell last season after they lost their main-man Cristiano Ronaldo. Zinedine Zidane decided to come back to the manager position again in Madrid and have brought in many new signing in confidence of winning the Champions League for the fifth time in seven years. Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic will be waiting to show their worth by delivering their new club the Champions League for the 14th time in history.

Juventus

Manager: Maurizio Sarri

Juventus have prepared an eccentric team this year and they already have Cristiano Ronaldo, who frequently is called the Greatest Player in the Champions League. The sole reason Juventus brought Ronaldo last season was to win the pinnacle of European competition and Ronaldo has also stated that he will surely win it with Juventus soon.

PSG and Bayern Munich are also two of the big clubs who could win the Champions League in the 2019/20 season.

A very exciting Champions League football lies ahead with a number of title-contenders around Europe. Many of the qualifying rounds for the group stages have already taken place and the world cannot wait for the competition to kick off.