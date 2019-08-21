Watch: NHL Tonight's Top Five Burning Off-Season Questions

NHL

By August 21, 2019

NHL Tonight: Burning Questions

The NHL Tonight crew talk about the top five burning questions of the offseason, including Mitch Marner‘s contract situation.

