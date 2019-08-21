Where to Bet on College Football? (Top US Betting Sites)

Where to bet on college football is the nagging question bugging many gamblers. It is a valid question, too. There is no single betting website to which one can point and exclaim “Ecce Sportsbook!” On the other hand, most sportsbook sites are nothing but glorified Go Daddy webpages. There are a handful, however, that can be trusted to not only take your wager but also pay out when you win. As well as offer great bonuses, odds, props, and customer service. These are the all-around most complete gambling sites for NCAA football.

MyBookie.ag

MyBookie’s vision is to establish “the world’s leading online sports betting and gambling website.” And if you go to their about page, lo and behold, “you’ve just found the industry leader.” They’ve already achieved their goal in one single click. Seriously though, if not the leader, MyBookie is definitely at the forefront. Easy deposits, fast payouts, high credit card acceptance rate, and bonuses on every deposit – starting with the very first. Those are some of the features that make this sportsbook stand out from the pack. You can bet on a plethora of college football games every week, including first-half lines. Moreover, they have national championship, Heisman Trophy, conferences, divisions, and regular season wins odds. And let us not forget about their NCAA specials. For example, when will Nick Saban retire? Not soon enough, some might say.

Xbet.ag

MyBookie is the industry leader – to which you should “make the switch today.” But Xbet is “the last book you’ll ever join.” It’s a dog-eat-dog world. Or should that be underdog-eat-underdog? No need to feel torn between sportsbooks, though. You can approach the subject the way Mormons approach marriage. And Xbet is the young, nubile addition to your, ahem, let’s call it stable. As a matter of fact, it looks like a suspiciously younger version of MyBookie. Oh, well; I’m pretty sure that’s just a coincidence.

Or maybe Xbet recognizes MyBookie as the leader and has decided to follow in its footsteps. It’s like they say; “lead, follow, or get out of the way.” And that’s not a bad thing; it’s a good things. It’s like their Jack Nicholson and Christian Slater, as opposed to, say, Leo DiCaprio and Chris Pratt. Hey, I’ll take Chris Slater over Chris Pratt any day.

GTBets.eu

Sadly, GTBets doesn’t have odds on Nick Saban’s retirement. At least for the time being. They do have weekly odds, however. And odds on the national, ACC, SEC, Pac 12, Big Ten, and Big 12 championships. Also, Heisman Trophy odds. Oh, and what they lack on Saban goodness they make up with bonuses. GT’s sign-up bonus in particular always catches our attention. It’s basically a two-part welcome bonus. Make your first deposit to get a 100% cash bonus up to $500. And then 50% up to $250 on your second deposit. Better yet, this is a Cash Bonus. That means you get to keep both the wager and win amount on each wager. It’s game time, all right.

Intertops.eu

Last we have the first. Established in 1983, online since 1996, Intertops is the godfather of betting websites. They have odds on which schools will make the playoffs. In addition to the aforementioned championship odds. You can also bet on regular season wins and, of course, on weekly games. Intertops is like the mills of god. That is, they grind slowly but fine. By which I mean you have to wait 48 hours after you submit a payout request. Not to get paid, mind you, but for the request to, you know, be processed. However, their payout record is spotless.