The legendary Nike Mercurial is one of the world’s most popular choice of cleats for professional soccer players. It is getting a high-tech upgrade for 2019. First introduced to the sport in 1998 when Brazilian forward Ronaldo donned them for the World Cup, the cleats have since been a top choice among some of the sport’s biggest stars. It has been worn by Neymar Jr., Eden Hazard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Didier Drogba, Luka Modrić, and Arturo Vidal, just to name a few. Nike has taken the cleats to the next level, improving both the upper and the plate. The most famous Cristiano Ronaldo has also been wearing Nike cleats. Read the article, to know about the Cristiano Ronaldo New Cleats 2019 and the feature it has.

The Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer from Real Madrid as he had a pretty solid first season in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo recently declared that he would be using the Nike Mercurial Superfly VII cleats next season. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to have an even better season in 2019-2020 as he hopes that the Nike Mercurial Superfly VII will help him score many more goals.

Nike Mercurial Superfly VII

This pair combines the best value for the Nike brand and is the excellent craft that has brought the company to the top. These are those magical cleats that the champion Cristiano uses. Interested in learning more? Read on to discover everything this product has to offer.

Upper

The Nike Mercurial Superfly VII has a very basic synthetic upper that is not very thin, but slightly thinner than the prior Victory. The upper of the Mercurial is a bit bulky, especially when fresh out of the box. When striking or passing the ball, you won’t feel like you are in contact with the ball. Furthermore, the upper is remarkably padded. As earlier stated, the synthetic material is padded and thick, making the touch a bit too hard and plasticky. It does not provide a barefoot feel with Mercurial, but it is quite good to play freely.

Studs

The main feature of the new Superfly VII is the (MG) Multi-ground soleplate. It has a hybrid of bladed and conical studs to enable you and Christiano to play on various outdoor surfaces, hard and artificial surfaces. The hybrid plate is an excellent idea only if you are not willing to buy separate FG and AG cleats. The single MG plate does the job but is not a remarkable change. With a reasonable Mercurial, you get bladed studs. You might feel a little more in control, but it can be a little serious while pivoting, as it might cause knee injuries due to excessive grip. The AG soleplate provides some power but is less likely to cause harm. The multiple ground soleplate is an exceptional blend of both, with bladed and conical studs that will allow you to steer easily with enough grip without too much risk.

Comfort

The material of the collar is more affordable because it feels more like an elastic sock rather than a true knit collar. That’s ok as it’s a takedown model, but the collar locks the ankle well for a smooth transition. The collar fulfills its purpose of having looks and feels, but just below it is the area of ​​concern. The heel pushes on the heel / Achilles, which might be uncomfortable over time. It contains a one-piece construction with the elastic collar going over the laced area, usually where the tongue is, and around the ankle.

Best Features

Microtexturized Flyknit upper with NikeSkin overlay

Extremely lightweight

Low-profile Dynamic Fit collar

They fit like a glove

ACC (All Conditions Control)

Attractive design

Swoosh design at the toe has a matte polish to help provide traction on the ball

​ Premium ball control and quick-turn agility.

If you are a fan of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo or a soccer player who is looking for a lightweight, and stylish, and comfortable cleat. furthermore, a cleat that provides excellent traction on firm and artificial grass surfaces but does not require a lot of money. Then the Nike Mercurial Superfly VII is the cleat to buy. Cristiano Ronaldo New Cleats 2019 not only provide a glove-like fit and an excellent grip. Moreover, they are lightweight, stylish, and the rubber cushion under the heel is also great.