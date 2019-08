Friday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Aurora Games

Hockey, Times Union Arena, Albany, NY

Team Americas vs. Team World — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

Round 23

Collingwood Magpies vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Baseball

CanAm League

Trois-Rivières at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

Basketball

USA Men’s National Team Exhibition Tour, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

United States vs. Australia — NBA TV, midnight

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation, Central Park Community Center, Broken Arrow, OK

Super Middleweights

DeAndre Ware vs. Vladimir Shishkin — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 11

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Eskimos — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN2, 9 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Heisman Trophy Preview Show — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Best of ACC Football Kickoff — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Herbies Preseason Special — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Greatest Ever: 2018 Clemson Tigers — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Huddle: Season Preview — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 3

Aston Villa vs. Everton — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scandinavian Invitation, Hills Golf & Sports Club, Gothenburg, Sweden

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

2nd Round — GolfChannel.com/Golf Channel app, 9 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Magna Golf Club, Aurora, Ontario, Canada

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Racecourse, Saratoga Springs, NY

Albany Stakes — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, IL

Qualifying — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

La Liga

Week 2

Grenada vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Levante UD vs. Villarreal — beIN Sports, 3:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Americas, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s Highway, Lake Tahoe, NV

Bantamweights

Gustavo López vs. Joey Ruquet — Univision/TUDN, midnight (same night coverage)

Tuff-N-Uff: Fight Night — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

PFL Top 50 Knockouts — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — Fox Sports Kansas City/STO, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Fox Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Washington at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/MASN/WLS, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — MLB Network/Fox Sports South/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Interleague

Boston at San Diego — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers — YES/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Orlando City vs. Atlanta United — ESPN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders — ESPN/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Cleveland at Tampa Bay — NFL Network/WEWS/WFLA, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit — CBS, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Peter King’s FMIA Camp Tour — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Analytics Friday — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Besiktas JK vs. Göztepe — beIN Sports, 1:25 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Doug Ellin — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Tennis

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, NY

Qualifying, 3rd Round — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

WTA Tour

Bronx Open, The Cary Leeds for Tennis & Learning, Bronx, NY

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

ATP Tour/US Open Series

Winston-Salem Open, Wake Forest Tennis Complex, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NESNplus, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky — WCIU, 8 p.m.