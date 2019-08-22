Browns

Look: Browns fan gets 'Super Bowl champs' tattoo, probably already regrets it

Look: Browns fan gets 'Super Bowl champs' tattoo, probably already regrets it

Browns

Look: Browns fan gets 'Super Bowl champs' tattoo, probably already regrets it

By August 22, 2019

By: |

The Browns aren’t exactly a fanbase that has had all that much to cheer about over the years, especially not over the past two decades, so it’s understandable that their supporters are drinking the Kool-Aid, and buying into the hype.

Cleveland went on a spending and trading spree during the offseason, acquiring dynamic receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and also completely revamping its defensive front, adding a number of guys who can get after opposing quarterbacks.

One particular fan sure appears to be buying into the plan. He’s essentially gone “all in,” getting a tattoo that says “Super Bowl champs,” as you can see below.

The jinx could now be in play. Sorry, Browns fans.

Browns, NFL

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Browns
Home