Look: Browns fan gets 'Super Bowl champs' tattoo, probably already regrets it

The Browns aren’t exactly a fanbase that has had all that much to cheer about over the years, especially not over the past two decades, so it’s understandable that their supporters are drinking the Kool-Aid, and buying into the hype.

Cleveland went on a spending and trading spree during the offseason, acquiring dynamic receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and also completely revamping its defensive front, adding a number of guys who can get after opposing quarterbacks.

One particular fan sure appears to be buying into the plan. He’s essentially gone “all in,” getting a tattoo that says “Super Bowl champs,” as you can see below.

The jinx could now be in play. Sorry, Browns fans.