Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Announce Engagement

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been predominately featured on WWE TV this year and are currently WWE’s power couple. But now they have officially taken their relationship to the next level.

Becky Lynch revealed on her Instagram today that her and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins are now engaged. She wrote on her page saying that this is the “happiest day of her life for the rest of her life” as a picture is shown of the couple standing on a rocky beach with Becky having her hand placed on Seth’s chest as she is showing off the engagement ring.

Seth and Becky first went public with their relationship back in April when they were seen together at a concert.

Ever since then, WWE would show them together on screen on episodes of Raw and tease that they would create a storyline revolving around the couple.

WWE eventually made Seth and Becky’s relationship into a storyline as they feuded with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. The feud would start when Lacey would get involved in the WWE Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Lacey would be named the special referee for the match and would constantly try to screw over Seth until Becky would get involved. Seth and Becky’s relationship was thus predominately featured on TV and competed against mixed tag teams such as Mike and Maria Kanellis and Andrade and Zelina Vega.

The feud between Seth and Becky vs. Corbin and Evans culminated at Extreme Rules where after Corbin hit the End Of Days on Becky, Seth viciously attacked him with a kendo stick and landing a curb stomp on Corbin to get the win and retain both his and Becky’s titles.

This is indeed a very happy time for the couple as they are currently champions and now officially engaged to each other.